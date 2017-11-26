Big Sean Appears to Throw Shade at Ex-Fiancee Naya Rivera After Her Domestic Battery Arrest
Did Big Sean just throw shade at Naya Rivera?
The Detroit rapper posted a seemingly shady tweet on Saturday, which some fans thought was directed at his ex-fiancée, hours after she was arrested for domestic battery against her husband, Ryan Dorsey.
Sean, 29, shared a video of a little girl repeating “I told ya’ll,” which the internet quickly assumed was a reaction to Rivera’s legal woes.
The 30-year-old actress was arrested in Chesapeake, West Virginia, following an alleged altercation with Dorsey, 34, late Saturday. The couple was reportedly arguing over their 2-year-old son, Josey.
Rivera was transported to Kanawha County Magistrate Court and arraigned on domestic battery charges before being released on bond.
But this isn’t the first time that Sean and Rivera have taken shots at each other on social media, and beyond. After ending their engagement in 2014, the Glee star accused Sean of stealing her Rolex watch, which he denied. Five months later, Sean released the single, “IDFWU” which was rumored to be aimed at Rivera.
Rivera took a more direct approach at addressing their rocky relationship in her memoir, Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up, where she recounts arguing with Sean for "five straight days" before going over to his house and finding Ariana Grande seated on his couch. Grande and Sean began dating following his split from Rivera, and called it quits in April 2015.
See more on Rivera's arrest in the video below.
