Big Sean Appears to Throw Shade at Ex-Fiancee Naya Rivera After Her Domestic Battery Arrest

The 30-year-old actress was arrested in Chesapeake, West Virginia, following an alleged altercation with Dorsey, 34, late Saturday. The couple was reportedly arguing over their 2-year-old son, Josey.

Rivera was transported to Kanawha County Magistrate Court and arraigned on domestic battery charges before being released on bond.

But this isn’t the first time that Sean and Rivera have taken shots at each other on social media, and beyond. After ending their engagement in 2014, the Glee star accused Sean of stealing her Rolex watch, which he denied. Five months later, Sean released the single, “IDFWU” which was rumored to be aimed at Rivera.