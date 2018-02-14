Blac Chyna Adds Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Back Into Her Lawsuit Against Kardashian Family

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are back in Blac Chyna's ongoing lawsuit against their family.

The 29-year-old model and reality star (real name: Angela White) has been locked in a bitter suit against the family since last October, following her breakup with ex-fiance Rob Kardashian earlier in 2017. But despite dropping certain family members from her lawsuit in November, a new court document obtained by ET on Wednesday added Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner back in as defendants.



Chyna is asking for an amount in damages to be determined at trial as well attorney’s fees. In addition to Kris and Kim, who were never removed from the complaint, the sisters are also being sued for false light, defamation, intentional interference with contractual relations, and intentional interference with prospective economic relations.



As ET has previously reported, Chyna specifically accuses the family of "slut-shaming," revenge porn and forcing the E! Network to cancel a planned second season of Rob & Chyna, which would have shown the former couple co-parenting Dream.

Chyna and her ex-husband had documented their brief relationship and the birth of their daughter, Dream, in their 2016 reality show. But their highly publicized split led Chyna to file that lawsuit against her Rob, as well as his mother, Kris Jenner, and his siblings, Khloe, Kylie, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

"The unwritten rule no one told Ms. White when she embarked on a relationship with Mr. Kardashian is: the entire family takes it personally if you leave and will come after you, using their fame, wealth and power to take you down," the original suit filed by Chyna's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, alleged, claiming, "They will get your television show canceled. They will go after your endorsement deals. They will condone slut-shaming of you. They will spread lies about you. They will claim you are a bad mother, without evidence."

An amended version of the lawsuit, filed in November of that year, removed everyone other than Rob, Kris and Kim in order "to narrow the issues and parties in the case," Bloom told ET in a statement at the time.

The following month, the remaining three defendants asked the lawsuit to be tossed, saying that the family had a right "to express opinions about situations involving their loved ones" and that Rob & Chyna was unlikely to be picked up for a second season -- particularly given Chyna's restraining order against Rob.

