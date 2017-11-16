Blac Chyna Drops All Kardashian Sisters (Except Kim) From Lawsuit Against Family

All but one of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are no longer named in Blac Chyna's lawsuit against the family.

In an amended court filing from Nov. 9 obtained by ET, the 29-year-old reality star's suit over the cancellation of E!'s Rob & Chyna only lists Kim Kardashian West, as well as Kris Jenner and Chyna's ex-fiance, Rob Kardashian, as defendants.

“We recently filed an amended complaint to narrow the issues and parties in the case, which is about slut shaming, revenge porn, and killing Chyna’s show after she broke up with Rob," Chyna's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, tells ET in a statement. "We will continue to aggressively fight for Chyna’s rights as the case proceeds.”

ET has reached out to Kim's rep. She, Kris and Rob were executive producers on the show, while none of the other sisters were directly involved.

In the initial lawsuit filed in October, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, along with Kylie and Kendall Jenner, were also listed as defendants. According to those docs, the suit claimed that the "Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, slut-shaming [Chyna] on social media and killing her hit television show," as a form of "revenge" for leaving Rob.