Blac Chyna Shares Adorable Holiday Pics of Dream Kardashian and King Cairo Dressed as Santas

Dream Kardashian and King Cairo are Santa's cutest helpers!

Blac Chyna shared her adorable Christmas cards via Snapchat on Tuesday, and they sweetly feature her 1-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son.

In one pic, the brother and sister wear festive sweaters with little Santa hats. In another, Dream is in a chimney looking up at her big bro, and the card reads "Dear Santa, let me explain."

The last holiday card the 29-year-old model shared features Dream in a cute red dress with white stockings and black shoes as she opens a round box and peeks into it.

The reality star shares King with her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, and Dream with ex-fiance Rob Kardashian.

Little Dream was also featured in the annual Kardashian family Christmas card. In the first photo she was seen in, she is sticking out her tongue as her cousin, Mason Disick, running in the background.

