Rob Kardashian and Kim Kardashian Celebrate Dream's First Birthday -- See Her Adorable Gift!
Dream Kardashian is growing up so fast!
Rob Kardashian took to Twitter on Friday to wish his daughter a happy first birthday, writing, "Love You happy baby," along with an adorable picture of the sweet, new wheels she got for her big day -- a pink toy Mercedes.
Rob's sister, Kim Kardashian West, shared her birthday wish for Dream on her website, writing, "Happy birthday to my beautiful niece, Dream!"
"I can't believe you are 1 today," the 37-year-old reality star marveled. "North and Saint are so blessed to have such amazing cousins to grow up with. I love you so much, beautiful girl!"
And Kim keeps Dream in her thoughts even when it's not her big day.
During an interview with Jennifer Lawrence -- who was filling in for Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! -- last week, she opened up about why she chooses to keep things civil when being asked about the drama between Rob and Dream's mom, Blac Chyna.
“I always said, when someone was gonna ask me, you know, Dream is going to see this one day and so I think it's just super respectful to not say anything about my niece's mom,” Kim said.
Happy birthday, Dream!
