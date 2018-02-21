'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Pens Emotional Letter Thanking Fans for Their Support

Black Panther is a worldwide phenomenon and Ryan Coogler is eternally grateful!

The Marvel film's director penned an emotional letter on Tuesday, expressing how he was "moved to tears" by the public's reception of his beloved project.

"I am struggling to find the words to express my gratitude at the moment, but I will try," Coogler began his note, which was shared on Marvel's official Instagram page. "Filmmaking is a team sport. And our team was made up [of] amazing people from all over the world who believed in this story. Deep down we all hoped that people would come to see a film about a fictional country on the continent of Africa, made up of a cast of people of African descent."

"Never in a million years did we imagine that you all would come out this strong," he continued. "It still humbles me to think that people care enough to spend their money and time watching our film -- but to see people of all backgrounds wearing clothing that celebrates their heritage, taking pictures next to our posters with their friends and family, and sometimes dancing in the lobbies of theaters -- often moved me and my wife to tears."

Coogler wrapped up his letter by thanking the people, press and young ones who took the time to watch the superhero flick.

Black Panther has dominated the box office since its recent release, breaking records and bringing in $242 million in its opening weekend.

Throughout the entire film's press tour, the director and his cast, which includes Michael B. Jordan, Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o, received nothing but praise and admiration. In fact, ET caught up with the stars of the film multiple times over the last few months, where they expressed how honored they were to be part of the project. Watch below to hear some of the passionate words they shared.

