‘Black Panther’ Set to Smash Box Office Records

A king will rise … to box office glory!

According to Variety, Monday estimates show that Black Panther is set to make a whopping $235 million over its four-day holiday weekend debut, smashing the record for the biggest President's Day weekend earnings.

The number surpasses the $152 million made by Deadpool during the same weekend in 2016 -- and the $100 - $200 million which the movie was tracked to bring in during early estimates.

The film is playing in 4,020 locations around North America and preview screenings on Thursday raked in $25.2 million, the largest Thursday night preview gross for a February opener.

Meanwhile, the film's soundtrack debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

The record, titled Black Panther: The Music, was curated and produced by Kendrick Lamar and Anthony Tiffith, and features SZA, The Weeknd and Future. It’s the fourth Lamar record in a row to debut in the top spot.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther stars Chawick Boseman while Michael B Jordan plays Marvel badass, Erik "Killmonger" Stevens.

On Friday, Jordan dished to ET about the fun he had sneaking into opening night screenings of the movie.

"Honestly, everybody was laughing, they were yelling at the screen,” shared the 31-year-old star. "The gasps, the one-liners, everything was working, so it was cool to see it with a normal audience -- not at a premiere, [or] press junket. They were really engaged and interacting with the film, so it was good to see."

See more on Jordan and the film below.

