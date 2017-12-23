Blake Lively Hilariously Shames Husband Ryan Reynolds For His Christmas Cookies
Baking Christmas cookies might not be Ryan Reynolds' strong suit.
Blake Lively took to Instagram on Friday to playfully shame her husband for his cookie crafting abilities alongside a photo of the less-than-perfect creations he most likely made with the pair's young daughters, 3-year-old James and 1-year-old Ines. Luckily, the actress didn't marry the Deadpool star for his baking skills.
"@vancityreynolds made some Christmas cookies...😳 ...He’s verrry handsome though," Lively captioned the photo.
Reynolds, meanwhile, defended his masterpieces, commenting, "I wanted to be the first person to bake Christmas cookies using only a hammer."
This isn't he first time the couple, who married in 2012, has poked fun at each other on Instagram. Lively and Reynolds often entertain their fans with shade-filled posts in honor of each other's birthdays.
See more on the couple in the video below.
