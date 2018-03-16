Blake Lively Reveals Her Met Gala Look Is Already In the Works

Blake Lively loves to dress up and is already gearing up for fashion's biggest night, the Met Gala.

The 30-year-old actress teased that her look for the May 7th extravaganza is already in the works and is among her favorite pieces ever.

"I just sent Lorraine Schwartz and Christian Louboutin my dress, and said, ‘Ok let’s do something special,’” she told Women's Wear Daily on Thursday at the Barneys pop-up event for Tod's in New York. “They’re making something custom for it. So it’s kind of nice, because I have a bunch of artists around me who I have direct relationships with. It’s sort of a group effort with that. I rely on people who do that for a living rather than outsourcing it to someone else.”

Lively also told Vogue that her Met Gala gown is her "favorite dress ever" and that "they're already worked on it for 600 hours, and it's not done."

“I’m always aching for jewelry,” Lively expressed, adding that Schwartz is "looking at the beading of my dress and designing a piece based on that."

The blonde bombshell has had some show-stopping numbers at the Met Gala and we can't wait to see the final result. Meanwhile, her every day style is also on point and she does it all by herself with no help from a stylist.

"It’s a lot of work -- I mean, it’s not hard in that we all dress ourselves every morning. So once you have the clothes, you just pick out what to wear like any other human being does. But it’s easier because you have access to clothes and so it’s not that hard,” Lively told WWD. “The hard part is going through all the fashion shows and screenshotting all the looks you like and calling them in. I have an assistant who helps in calling in the looks. But a lot of it is I have relationships with the designers.”

So why doesn’t she have a stylist?

“Probably because I have control issues and a big ego – that’s probably the honest answer,” she joked. “I just like it. I love design and I love fashion and it’s a way to be creative. In my job I get to be creative, but it’s over a period of time and so many other people are involved, whereas this is a beginning, middle and end, and I get to be creative and there’s an end date in the near future. It’s the same reason why I like doing my friends’ hair and makeup or cooking – you get to be creative and finish it. Whereas with my job you do it and then two years later it’s finished. It probably goes back to the control issues; it’s like, ‘Ok I did it, I completed it, it’s done!’”

For more on Lively's incredible style, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Blake Lively Joyfully Poses With Disney Princesses, Offers to Play 'the Beast': Pics!

Blake Lively Flaunts Her 61-Pound Weight Loss in Super Short Sweater Dress: Pic!

Blake Lively Reveals the One Thing She Wants Other Moms to Know About Her 61-Pound Weight Loss (Exclusive)

Related Gallery