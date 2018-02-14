Blake Lively Reveals the One Thing She Wants Other Moms to Know About Her 61-Pound Weight Loss (Exclusive)

"Slow and steady" wins the race.

Blake Lively hasn't been shy about flaunting her weight loss since announcing she dropped 61 pounds after giving birth to her second daughter, Ines, in September 2016. It took the 30-year-old actress 14 months to get her body back, but she couldn't be more proud of her accomplishment.

"I just wanted to do it slow and steady, and so I did. It took me 14 months, but I felt proud, so it's important for moms to know that," Lively told ET at the Michael Kors Fall 2018 Collection fashion show at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday.

"It's also your thing, where you want to like, put on Spanx and be like, 'Look how skinny I look after a baby,' but really, it doesn't matter how many corsets you put on -- I was still a full 61 pounds over my weight," she explained. "Also kids change so much, so if they change your body, and [as a result it's] not a priority to get back into shape, that's awesome too."

"It doesn't have to be the priority," she insisted. "It was for me."

The blonde beauty stunned in a sexy red leather coat while supporting Kors at the show -- and mingling with fellow mom of two, Emily Blunt.

"I'm so inspired," Blunt told ET of Lively's weight loss. "It just got me straight to the gym!"

"Most definitely [it takes a lot of work], unless you're Emily," Lively joked.

