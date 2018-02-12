Blake Lively Shows Off Her Fit Bod After Losing 61 Pounds of Pregnancy Weight: Pic!

Blake Lively is proud of what her hard work in the gym has achieved!

The 30-year-old actress showed off her amazing physique on Instagram on Monday, revealing that she shed 61 pounds of pregnancy weight in 14 months. Lively credited her trainer, Don Saladino, with her incredible results.

Lively, who shares two daughters with husband Ryan Reynolds -- 3-year-old James and 1-year-old Ines -- gave birth to Ines in September 2016.

"Turns out you can’t lose the 61 lbs you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through Instragram and wondering why you don’t look like all the bikini models," Lively, rocking a black sports bra and sheer workout pants, wrote. "Thanks @donsaladino for kickin my A double S into shape. 10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud."

Lively has sang Saladino's praises before, revealing in September 2015 that he helped her get rid of her cellulite. Saladino also helped whip Reynolds into shape for Deadpool.

ET spoke to the celebrity trainer in 2015, when he talked about his famous client. Saladino stressed that Lively eats "good, quality food" and doesn't overly stress about having an occasional cheat. He also praised her steady approach to working out.

"I think the beauty of the approach she took is the approach I'm trying to get most people to take, is that shorter is sweeter," he explained. "You don't need to go in 60 to 90 minutes, two hours a day. It's something, where if you only have 20 minutes in the bag that day, go on what you have, get some good work in, try and break a little sweat and get out! It's better than taking off."

ET also spoke to the actress in June 2016, when she talked about Saladino helping her get in amazing shape for her film, The Shallows.

"Well, you know, I had an amazing trainer," Lively gushed. "I was fortunate to have Don Saladino help me out and he just kicked my butt in the best way, in the most healthy way."

"It was neat to be able to do that, and it was neat to have that challenge after having a baby, because you think your body is so different -- you think no matter what, it's never [going to] totally be the same," she continued. "And to be able to be in better shape than I had ever been in before, I thought, 'OK, that's really encouraging.'"

