Blake Lively Shares Sweet Selfie With Her Look-Alike Mom

Are we seeing double?

Blake Lively, 30, shared a selfie with her look-alike mother Elaine Lively on Wednesday overlooking some gorgeous scenery. Cozily bundled up for chilly temps, the pair bared a striking resemblance to one another, both wearing their blonde waves cascading out of a pair of hats -- Blake wearing a knit black winter beanie and her mom in a camouflage baseball cap.

"Yes, 30 is probably too old for 'mommy and me' classes," the Gossip Girl star joked on Instagram.

The actress, who still appears to be recovering from a stunt-related hand injury in December on the set of The Rhythm Section, recently opened up to ET about her 61-pound weight loss following the birth of her second daughter, Ines, in September 2016. The star confessed that it took her 14 months to return to her pre-pregnancy weight, and she couldn't be more proud.

"I just wanted to do it slow and steady, and so I did. It took me 14 months, but I felt proud, so it's important for moms to know that," Blake told ET at the Michael Kors Fall 2018 Collection fashion show at New York Fashion Week last month.

The star admitted that for her, it was a "priority to get back into shape."

"It's also your thing, where you want to like, put on Spanx and be like, 'Look how skinny I look after a baby,' but really, it doesn't matter how many corsets you put on -- I was still a full 61 pounds over my weight," she continued. "Also kids change so much, so if they change your body, and [as a result it's] not a priority to get back into shape, that's awesome, too. It doesn't have to be the priority. It was for me."

For more on Blake's postpartum body, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Blake Lively Flaunts Her 61-Pound Weight Loss in Super Short Sweater Dress: Pic!

Blake Lively Reveals the One Thing She Wants Other Moms to Know About Her 61-Pound Weight Loss (Exclusive)

Blake Lively's Movie Shuts Down Production Indefinitely Following Her Hand Injury