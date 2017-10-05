Blake Shelton Explains Why He 'Caught Everybody Off Guard' With 'Happy' New Album (Exclusive)

“Usually I get the call going, ‘Hey, think maybe you could get in the studio?’” he says. “So I caught everybody off guard, which is another indicator of how excited I am about this one.”

Shelton spoke to ET in his hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma, where he was celebrating the grand opening of his new bar and restaurant, Ole Red. Named for his 2002 hit, the venture was a collaborative effort between Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties. Next year, they’ll open a second Ole Red location in Nashville, Tennessee.

Fans flocked to the small town for a free performance on Main Street last week, featuring a set from Shelton himself and a special guest appearance from girlfriend Gwen Stefani. Together, the pair performed their If I’m Honest hit, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.” According to Stefani’s social media updates, her kids were also on-hand backstage for the weekend-long festivities.

While Shelton seemed to hint at details of the couple’s relationship on his last album, the 41-year-old says he’s not spilling quite so much tea this time around.

“I don’t think this one’s as personal,” he says. “There’s a song or two on there that are directly personal, but, you know, for the most part I just made an album that feels how I feel now – that’s just happy and go with the flow. That’s kinda how the album feels when you listen to it. There might be one or two songs that kind of feel like, you know, I lost my dog and my wife, but it’s really just more about an overall feel.”