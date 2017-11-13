Blake Shelton Remembers Late Brother on 27th Anniversary of His Death: 'We Still Miss You Richie'

Blake Shelton's brother may be gone but he's certainly not forgotten.

On Monday, the 41-year-old country star shared a moving message about his late sibling, 27 years after he died.

"Lost my brother 27 years ago today. I was only 14 at the time but it changed my life forever," Shelton wrote. "Made me realize that life is precious and there's no time like RIGHT NOW to go for it... We still miss you Richie!!"