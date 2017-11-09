'Mean Tweets' Goes Country with Blake Shelton, Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton and More
No one is safe from the vitriol of Twitter's meanest haters -- not even beloved musicians.
Jimmy Kimmel's hilarious "Mean Tweets" segment has humbled movie stars, professional athletes and even the former president of the United States, and has now once again turned its sights on country stars.
On Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, fans got a chance to see how some of the biggest names in country music react when faced with the truly awful things their haters have spewed on the social media platform -- and it's amazing.
Some of the comments were just flat-out insulting, like one tweet directed at Chris Stapleton, which said that the singer-songwriter "proves that ugly people can still win awards."
Other haters resorted to some pretty outlandish hyperbole to get their hatred across, like the Twitter user who said that the time heard The Zac Brown Band on three radio stations at the same time was "the worst day of my life."
Darius Rucker received some similar feedback from a user who wrote, "I just heard a Darius Rucker country song, and I hate to be dramatic, but it's the worst thing that's ever happened to me."
Blake Shelton was also on the receiving end of a poetically-worded tweet -- which also happened to be a violent fantasy.
"I want to throw Blake Shelton off a highway over-pass by his legs and watch him get obliterated by a Peterbilt pulling a big stupid house," the Voice coach read aloud.
Ultimately, the last mean tweet of the night was directed at singer Justin Moore, and it was perhaps the only tweet that might have been legitimate fashion advice: "Justin Moore, get some pants that fit, bro. I can see your balls."
This isn't the first time country stars have faced the heat on "Mean Tweets." Last November, Dolly Parton, Miranda Lambert and a number of other country icons took on their Twitter haters. Check out the video below for a look at the hilarious installment.