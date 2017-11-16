'Blindspot' Sneak Peek: Kurt Sells Jane on Reliving Their Wedding Day, But Roman Won't Go Away (Exclusive)
Jane and Kurt’s honeymoon is over.
On Friday’s episode of Blindspot, titled “Gunplay Ricochet,” the couple are busy unpacking boxes in their apartment when Kurt (Sullivan Stapleton) comes across a wedding video featuring messages from their friends and colleagues.
“Considering that we paid for ‘marry-aoke,’ extended bridal preparations and a video booth message compilation, we should watch it,” Kurt sells Jane (Jaimie Alexander) in ET's exclusive sneak peek. Jane agrees only after coming clean about a chilling conversation she had with her brother, Roman (Luke Mitchell), the day before.
“Roman called me yesterday. He wants to punish me for choosing you and the team over him,” Jane rehashes. “He’s just angry and lonely, I think.”
“I know this is hard, but he’s still your brother. A part of you still cares about him,” Kurt says, but Jane assures him that it’s him who’s No. 1 on her mind: “What I care about is us, that’s why I’m telling you. If everything is out in the open, then there’s nothing Roman can use to wedge between us, right?”
Little does Jane know, Kurt is hiding a major secret from her that’s tied to Berlin -- and Roman isn’t afraid to use it to his advantage. “Right…” Kurt says reluctantly, before pulling Jane into a hug. Oh boy.
But the video messages from Jane and Kurt’s colleagues will play a crucial part in the episode and provide a levity to the show amid the high-stress situations they’re operating under. Creator Martin Gero spoke to ET about the importance of incorporating the wedding day videos, saying that it’s their way of “trying to find a balance.”
“We’re not going to wholesale change the show,” he said. “Just providing a better balance allows the more emotional moments to land a lot better because it’s not doom and gloom all the time. We have such an incredibly gifted cast -- these guys were hired to be on a very tense, paranoid action thriller and they’re all really hilarious as well. So to be able to paint with all of those colors, I think just makes the show a lot more fun to watch. It makes the show feel a lot less repetitive and it hopefully makes it a full viewing experience.”
Blindspot airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.