Brad Pitt Spotted at Dinner With Sean Penn and Bradley Cooper in Los Angeles

Brad Pitt stepped out for a dinner date with famous friends.

The 54-year-old actor was spotted with Sean Penn after dining together with Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, Eddie Vedder and Laura Dern at Giorgio Baldi in Pacific Palisades, California, on Friday night.

Pitt was sharply dressed in forest green trousers, a navy coat and scarf with a black newsboy cap. In his coat pocket was a copy of Penn's new book, Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff. Meanwhile, Penn was casual wearing beige pants, a gray tee over another shirt, a blue jacket and holding onto a backpack.

Cooper was also spotted leaving the restaurant with his girlfriend, Irina Shayk. The model looked flawless in a bright red dress with matching platforms and a black coat. She too was holding a copy of Penn's latest book.

On Thursday, Pitt made a rare appearance at the Gersh Oscar Party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. The Allied star appeared in good spirits as he posed for a photo with his manager, Cynthia Pett-Dante.

An eyewitness told ET that "[Brad] was pretty low-key, but in a good way. He was in a happy mood. He did not stay long, but while inside he spent time speaking with friends.”

Thursday's outing also marked Pitt's first public appearance since his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, announced her split from Justin Theroux. After fans realized that the former couple was single, they immediately began speculating that they would rekindle their romance.

A source told ET that the exes are "absolutely not together," but "you can't predict the future."

For more on Pitt and Aniston's recent breakups, watch below.

