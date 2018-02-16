Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt 'Absolutely Not' Dating After Split From Justin Theroux

Not so fast.

After Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced their separation on Thursday, Twitter was quick to do its thing and flood out excited tweets shipping the Friends star and her also-single ex-husband of more than 12 years, Brad Pitt.

While a source tells ET, "you can't predict the future," the source also says that Aniston and Pitt are "absolutely not together," despite the social media frenzy.

According to the source, the exes have stayed in touch since their split in 2005, saying, “They have each other’s cell phone numbers and communicate from time to time,” however, “This is nothing new. Jen and him [Brad] have remained friendly.”

As far as Pitt's actual dating life is concerned, in January, a source told ET that he has gone on numerous dates since his split from Angelina Jolie in September 2016.

“He’s been on casual dates, but none of them have evolved into anything serious,” the source said. "His dating life is certainly not his top priority. The kids are.” At the time, the source wouldn’t elaborate on how the actor was meeting the women he was going on dates with, but the source insisted that none of them were Hollywood actresses.

The renewed speculation about Aniston's love life comes after she and Theroux put out a mutual statement to explain they'd split following two and a half years of marriage and seven years together.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation," Aniston and Theroux's statement read. "This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

"Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative," the statement continued. "Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

