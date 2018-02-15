Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Are Both Single and Fans Are Freaking Out!

Jennifer Aniston just can't escape her past relationship.

Just hours after announcing her split from Justin Theroux on Thursday, fans quickly took to Twitter to comment on the fact that both Aniston and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, are now single.

Aniston and Pitt married in 2000, and divorced in 2005, as Pitt started to date Angelina Jolie. He and Jolie split in 2016, two years after they tied the knot. Pitt has yet to publicly date since his breakup from Jolie -- leading many fans to hold out hope of an Aniston-Pitt reconciliation.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are getting back together. I called it first. #JenniferAnistonpic.twitter.com/2BPeomEwbi — marissa (@mersshhh) February 15, 2018

Brad Pitt about to drive by Jennifer's house like...#JenniferAnistonpic.twitter.com/TRNL9LQaq7 — Jackie (@Jackieannroth) February 15, 2018

My reaction to Jennifer Aniston separation news😭but realized both her and Brad Pitt are single😊 pic.twitter.com/RJj9UWxgxg — Hani Lee (@HaniLee1) February 15, 2018

Plot twist: she gets back with Brad Pitt and is step mom to Angelina’s kids #JenniferAnistonpic.twitter.com/z60mXi2Jb0 — Jerry Don (@JerryDonut1) February 16, 2018

A source told ET in March 2017 that Pitt and Aniston had "been in touch," following reports that two texted after his divorce from Jolie.

"They are friends," the source says of the pair. "They have been friendly back and forth."

And in November 2016, Aniston opened up about being "shamed" for her split from Pitt.

"My marital status has been shamed; my divorce status was shamed; my lack of a mate had been shamed; my nipples have been shamed," Aniston told Marie Claire. "It's like, 'Why are we only looking at women through this particular lens of picking us apart? Why are we listening to it?' I just thought: I have worked too hard in this life and this career to be whittled down to a sad, childless human."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Aniston Talks Being 'Shamed' for Her Divorce From Brad Pitt, Explains Why Justin Theroux is the Right

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston 'Have Been in Touch': 'They're Friends'

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Split After Two Years of Marriage