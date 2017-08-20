Britney Spears Blasts Media, Sings Cover of Bonnie Raitt's 'Something to Talk About'

Taking a microphone off a stand after one of her numbers, she addressed the crowd, saying, "The press and the media my whole life, because one minute they tear you down, they're really horrible, and the next minute, you're on top of the world."

She continued, "But, I've never really spoke about, you know? And I'm a Southern girl, I'm from Louisiana. I'm from the South, and I like to keep it real. And I just want to make sure I keep having you mother f**kers something to talk about, OK?"

And then she launched into a cover of Bonnie Raitt's "Lets Give Them Something to Talk About," singing live and getting the crowd cheering.