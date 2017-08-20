Britney Spears Blasts Media, Sings Cover of Bonnie Raitt's 'Something to Talk About'
Britney Spears is giving everyone something to talk about.
At her Las Vegas show on Saturday night, the 35-year-old performer blasted the press mid-performance for not giving her much of a break, and also proved she's got some serious singing chops.
Taking a microphone off a stand after one of her numbers, she addressed the crowd, saying, "The press and the media my whole life, because one minute they tear you down, they're really horrible, and the next minute, you're on top of the world."
She continued, "But, I've never really spoke about, you know? And I'm a Southern girl, I'm from Louisiana. I'm from the South, and I like to keep it real. And I just want to make sure I keep having you mother f**kers something to talk about, OK?"
And then she launched into a cover of Bonnie Raitt's "Lets Give Them Something to Talk About," singing live and getting the crowd cheering.
It's a bold clapback against some critics that say the star doesn't sing and/or lip syncs at her nightly residency. In June, Spears addressed the accusations on Israeli TV while on tour overseas, saying "it really pisses me off."
"It really pisses me off because I am busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it, you know?" she added.
Spears certainly deserves credit for this performance. Her Las Vegas residency wraps in December, and it appears she's going out with a bang.
