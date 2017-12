There's a whole lot of love in the Spears family this Christmas!



Shortly after Jamie Lynn Spears announced that she was expecting her second child, Britney Spears took to social media to congratulate her little sister.

"Maddie is going to be the best big sister!!! So happy for you @jamielynnspears!!!! Love you all sooo much!!!💕," she commented while sharing Jamie Lynn's original tweet on Sunday.

Maddie is going to be the best big sister!!! So happy for you @jamielynnspears!!!! Love you all sooo much!!! 💕 https://t.co/aTQnCrmh6V — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) December 24, 2017

As ET previously reported, Jamie Lynn is expecting her first child with husband Jamie Watson. The 26-year-old singer shared the good news via social media on Sunday, sharing a heartfelt message alongside a pic with her husband, Jamie Watson, and her 9-year-old daughter, Maddie, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé, Casey Aldridge.

Britney knows a thing or two about raising two kids. She's mom to two sons with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline -- 12-year-old Sean and 11-year-old Jayden.



The 36-year-old pop star and her brood are getting into the holiday season as well. The "Toxic" singer shared a fun Boomerang of her son jumping into winter break in front of their very well decorated house.

Brit Brit also got political on Instagram over the weekend, which she isn't known to do very often. She posted a pic of herself rocking a T-shirt that read "We are all dreamers" -- and, yes, it also very much showed off her toned abs.

For more on the sisters, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears to End Las Vegas Residency With Major New Year's Eve Performance

Jamie Lynn Spears Announces She's Pregnant With Second Child -- See Her Baby Bump!

Jamie Lynn Spears Praises the 'Angels' Who Saved Her Daughter Maddie From Drowning

Related Gallery