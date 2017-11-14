BTS Arrives in Los Angeles Ahead of American Music Awards -- Watch!

BTS has arrived!

The Korean boy band is ready to begin their U.S. domination, landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday morning, ahead of their performance at the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday.

Hundreds of fans swarmed outside of baggage claim waiting for V, RM (formerly Rap Monster), Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Suga and J-Hope, who have a string of talk show performances scheduled while they're in L.A. for the AMAs.