BTS Arrives in Los Angeles Ahead of American Music Awards -- Watch!
BTS has arrived!
The Korean boy band is ready to begin their U.S. domination, landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday morning, ahead of their performance at the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday.
Hundreds of fans swarmed outside of baggage claim waiting for V, RM (formerly Rap Monster), Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Suga and J-Hope, who have a string of talk show performances scheduled while they're in L.A. for the AMAs.
The K-pop superstars showed off their new hair colors when they arrived, taking a moment to pose for pictures and greet their fans.
BTS is set to appear for an outdoor mini-concert on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, before taping with the show's studio audience next Monday. The group, who will drop their new remix of "MIC Drop" with Steve Aoki and Desiigner on Nov. 24, will also head to The Ellen DeGeneres Show for an appearance on Nov. 27.
