BTS on Their Close Bond: 'Everyone Gathers Together'

Besides the music, the best thing about BTS has to be how close they are with each other.

The K-Pop supergroup covers the new issue of Billboard -- complete with seven additional solo covers of the bandmates, RM, J-Hope, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga and Jin -- where they open up about staying together even when the touring ends.

“When we’re at home, we go around to everyone’s room,” Jin tells the publication. Suga adds, “Even when I go home [to see family], I get bored, honestly."

“And if there’s a problem or someone has hurt feelings, we don’t just leave it, we talk about it then and there," Suga continues. "It's all seven of us!"

“So if Hope and Jin fight, it’s not just the two of them that resolve it,” Jungkook elaborates.

“Everyone gathers together,” RM explains. “It’s like an agora in ancient Greece: We gather and we ask: ‘What happened?’"

Watch more of their interview here.

Check out all the instantly iconic covers below!

Peter Ash Lee for Billboard

Peter Ash Lee for Billboard

Peter Ash Lee for Billboard

Peter Ash Lee for Billboard

Peter Ash Lee for Billboard

Peter Ash Lee for Billboard

Peter Ash Lee for Billboard

Peter Ash Lee for Billboard

BTS' Billboard covers and issue are available now.

Watch the video below for ET's full interview with the Korean supergroup.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ansel Elgort Shares Video With BTS' RM and V Jamming Out to His New Song 'Supernova'

BTS' 'MIC Drop' Earns Them First Pop Songs Chart Hit for a K-Pop Group

7 Times BTS Dominated 2017: How They Went From K-Pop Boy Band to Global Superstars

Related Gallery