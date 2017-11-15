BTS Opens Up About Their Love Lives and Share the Meaning of ‘True Love’ (Exclusive)

BTS is feeling the love!

ET's Denny Directo spoke with the K-pop boy band in Los Angeles on Wednesday as they rehearsed for their performance at Sunday's 2017 American Music Awards, where they opened up about the love they have for their fans -- as well as their own love lives.

"For me, true love is really something that comes within myself, and I think that’s what really gets transferred to the fans," J-Hope said.

"When we don't have a boyfriend or girlfriend, we always say, 'Oh, I'm so lonely. I want a date,' or something like that," RM added. "But I think the biggest love we're all searching for is the love for one's self."