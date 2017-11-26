BTS Perform 'Mic Drop' on 'Ellen,' Open Up About Learning English by Watching 'Friends'
BTS has found a dear "friend" in Ellen!
The popular Korean boy band will make their highly anticipated daytime debut on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, which features an interview with all seven members of the group -- J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V.
DeGeneres had an interpreter on hand, but it turns out some members of the group speak English rather well, thanks to a little help from their Friends!
"Actually, my English teacher was a sitcom, Friends," RM shared during the interview. "Back in the day, when I was, like, 15, it was like a syndrome for all the Korean parents to make their kids watch Friends. I thought I was kind of like a victim at that time, but right now, I'm the lucky one."
RM continued, "My mother bought me all 10 DVDs -- all the seasons -- and first I watched them with the Korean subtitles, then the English subtitles, then [none at all]."
After talking more about their music and massive fan base, dubbed ARMY, DeGeneres gifted the group with merchandise from the hit '90s sitcom.
The K-pop superstars also gave a highly energetic performance of their single "Mic Drop," off their record-breaking album, Love Yourself: Her, following the recent release of the song's .
BTS made history earlier this month with at the 2017 American Music Awards, bringing down the house harder than any other artist thanks to their show-stealing choreography and ARMY's support from the audience.
"It was wonderful! It was a dream," RM about performing their hit, "DNA." "It was like there was millions of people standing and fans were screaming in front of us. We cannot forget it for a [lifetime]."
BTS' interview and performance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show will air Monday, Nov. 27. For more from ET's interview with BTS at the AMAs, watch the video below.
