BTS Perform 'Mic Drop' on 'Ellen,' Open Up About Learning English by Watching 'Friends'

BTS has found a dear "friend" in Ellen!

The popular Korean boy band will make their highly anticipated daytime debut on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, which features an interview with all seven members of the group -- J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V.

DeGeneres had an interpreter on hand, but it turns out some members of the group speak English rather well, thanks to a little help from their Friends!

"Actually, my English teacher was a sitcom, Friends," RM shared during the interview. "Back in the day, when I was, like, 15, it was like a syndrome for all the Korean parents to make their kids watch Friends. I thought I was kind of like a victim at that time, but right now, I'm the lucky one."

RM continued, "My mother bought me all 10 DVDs -- all the seasons -- and first I watched them with the Korean subtitles, then the English subtitles, then [none at all]."

After talking more about their music and massive fan base, dubbed ARMY, DeGeneres gifted the group with merchandise from the hit '90s sitcom.