BTS' Steve Aoki 'MIC Drop' Remix Is Here -- Watch the Epic Video!

ET was with BTS ahead of their last week, where they dished on the "MIC Drop" remix -- and whether they'd ever record an album in English.

"It's going to be like, an English version of something, so I think we will try some version like that later," RM shared of the song.

The group, who hopes to collab with Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar, , Sabrina Claudio, Drake and Migos in the future, also opened up about their upcoming world tour.

"We just finished this tour named Wings, and I think it is going to be like, a new series for the tour, so of course including United States, it'll happen, I think. I hope it will happen everywhere, every continent," RM said. "We want it too."

"We will visit more cities, and I think we will definitely be like, adding more stages. I don't know the particular time of when we will be coming back [to the U.S.], but it will definitely be doper and bigger," he continued. "It's gonna really happen."

