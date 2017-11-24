BTS' Steve Aoki 'MIC Drop' Remix Is Here -- Watch the Epic Video!
BTS' Steve Aoki collaboration is here!
The K-pop boy band debuted Aoki's remix of "MIC Drop"on Friday, alongside an epic music video featuring the DJ. The original version of the song was released on BTS'Love Yourself: Her in September.
V, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope and Suga command the screen with electrifying dance sequences in the video -- and show off their English.
Though missing from the video, Desiigner's voice can be heard in a high energy verse in another version of the remix. Just hours after the song was released, BTS became the first K-pop group to peak at No. 1 on the US iTunes Top Songs chart -- and "#MicDropRemix" became the top trending hashtag on Twitter.
ET was with BTS ahead of their last week, where they dished on the "MIC Drop" remix -- and whether they'd ever record an album in English.
"It's going to be like, an English version of something, so I think we will try some version like that later," RM shared of the song.
The group, who hopes to collab with Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar, , Sabrina Claudio, Drake and Migos in the future, also opened up about their upcoming world tour.
"We just finished this tour named Wings, and I think it is going to be like, a new series for the tour, so of course including United States, it'll happen, I think. I hope it will happen everywhere, every continent," RM said. "We want it too."
"We will visit more cities, and I think we will definitely be like, adding more stages. I don't know the particular time of when we will be coming back [to the U.S.], but it will definitely be doper and bigger," he continued. "It's gonna really happen."
See more in the video below.
