BTS Spill Details on Their Upcoming World Tour -- Plus, Will They Ever Record Music in English?

BTS has definitely gone global.

The Korean boy band was greeted by hundreds of fans at LAX airport on Tuesday as they landed in the U.S. ahead of their performance at Sunday's 2017 American Music Awards -- and has plans to take their show on the road to meet even more of America's ARMY.

"Our fans, ARMY, I love you," J-Hope told ET's Denny Directo during an interview at their AMAs rehearsal on Wednesday, as the band opened up about their upcoming 2018 world tour.

"We will visit more cities, and I think we will definitely be like, adding more stages. I don't know the particular time of when we will be coming back [to the U.S.], but it will definitely be doper and bigger," RM revealed. "It's gonna really happen."