BTS Sets World Record For Most Twitter Engagements
BTS is making history left and right!
Days after becoming the first Korean boy band to perform at the American Music Awards, the K-pop superstars have set the world record for most Twitter engagements.
In a statement to the Huffington Post on Tuesday, the Guinness World Records revealed that BTS officially holds the world record for most Twitter engagements as well as most Twitter engagements for a music group.
According to the organization, the seven-member group has totaled an average of roughly 252,200 retweets per tweet on Twitter to date.
For comparison, runner-up Harry Styles has received an average of 165,473 retweets -- just slightly above BTS' other official accounts, @bts_love_myself and @bts_bighit, which have drawn in an average of 103,290 and 72,739 retweets, respectively.
ET was with V, RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Suga and J-Hope backstage at the AMAs on Sunday, where they opened up about their epic performance of "DNA."
"It was wonderful!" RM marveled. "It was a dream."
"It was like there was millions of people standing and fans were screaming in front of us," he continued. "We cannot forget it for a [lifetime]."
See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
BTS Explain Why They Don't Need Dates for the 2017 AMAs: We've Got Our Fans!
BTS Answers Fans' Biggest Burning Questions -- And RM Reveals Why He Changed His Name!
BTS Spill Details on Their Upcoming World Tour -- Plus, Will They Ever Record Music in English?