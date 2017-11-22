BTS Sets World Record For Most Twitter Engagements

In a statement to the Huffington Post on Tuesday, the Guinness World Records revealed that BTS officially holds the world record for most Twitter engagements as well as most Twitter engagements for a music group.

According to the organization, the seven-member group has totaled an average of roughly 252,200 retweets per tweet on Twitter to date.

For comparison, runner-up Harry Styles has received an average of 165,473 retweets -- just slightly above BTS' other official accounts, @bts_love_myself and @bts_bighit, which have drawn in an average of 103,290 and 72,739 retweets, respectively.

ET was with V, RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Suga and J-Hope backstage at the AMAs on Sunday, where they opened up about their epic performance of "DNA."

"It was wonderful!" RM marveled. "It was a dream."

"It was like there was millions of people standing and fans were screaming in front of us," he continued. "We cannot forget it for a [lifetime]."

