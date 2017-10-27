Busy Philipps' Daughter Dressed Up as Her Mom for Halloween -- and It Is Spot On

Not sure what to be this Halloween? How about your mom?

That’s what Busy Philipps’ daughter did, and the result is absolutely adorable.

“I👏🏻Am👏🏻Dead👏🏻. 😂 😂😂😂,” the 38-year old actress captioned a pic of her 9-year-old daughter sporting a boho dress, bold earrings, sunglasses and a cup of iced coffee.