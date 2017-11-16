Camila Cabello, Ana de Armas & More Celebs Light Up the 2017 Latin GRAMMY Awards Red Carpet – See the Pics!
The Latin GRAMMY Awards are unlike any other show!
The blend of Latin American musical genres, along with the artists and creative minds that give fans the hottest beats come together for one night in Las Vegas, Nevada, to celebrate the best in Latin music -- and the 2017 ceremony was no different.
And of course, with the unique combination of sounds also comes a great mix of fashionable ensembles.
From Camila Cabello's whimsical gown to Shadowhunters star Emeraude Toubia's metallic getup and J Balvin's neon hair, these are the stars that pulled out all the stops at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Thursday night.
RELATED: Luis Fonsi, Shakira & More 2017 Latin GRAMMY Award Winners: See the Full List
The Latina ladies dressed to impress! The "Havana" singer looked princess-like in a watercolor flowy Monique Lhuillier gown, which featured tulle sleeves and a plunging neckline.
Blade Runner 2049 star Ana de Armas dazzled in a silver and black Ralph & Russo sequin mini-dress with puffed shoulders.
Roselyn Sanchez, who recently gave birth to her second child, hosted the awards show and started off the night in a sexy black cut-out gown.
Meanwhile, Toubia was among the flashiest in a strapless, body-hugging royal blue sequin dress with gold heels, and Sofia Carson was elegantly dressed in a black see-through Elie Saab dress with embroidery and feathered detailing on the bust.
RELATED: Camila Cabello Rocks Two Flirty Ensembles at Pre-Latin GRAMMY Events -- See the Looks!
Also rocking a fierce look was Orange Is the New Black star Jackie Cruz, who opted for a metallic bronze long-sleeved mini-dress.
The gentlemen of the night also looked quite handsome.
Host Jaime Camil looked dapper in a black suit with an orange handkerchief and bowtie.
Singer Maluma was among the most fashion-forward with a navy three-piece suit, black loafers, a bow-tie and a crisp white button-up. If you look closely, you'll also see that his long hair was swooped back in a French braid.
LISTEN: Beyonce Releases New Song to Benefit Hurricane & Earthquake Relief
Other standout guys included Juanes in a dark blue velvet suit and Luis Fonsi, who won four Latin GRAMMYs during the night, while sporting a white tuxedo blazer.
Meanwhile, "Mi Gente" singer J Balvin went for the wow factor with lime green hair.
RELATED: Luis Fonsi on His Influential 20-Year Career and His Mission to Help Rebuild Puerto Rico
Meanwhile, Edgar Ramirez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Wilmer Valderrama opted for a classic black suit and looked equally as attractive.
Earlier this year, ET chatted with Fonsi and Daddy Yankee about their hit "Despacito" and how Justin Bieber got involved.
Hear what they had to say in the video below.