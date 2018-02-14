Camila Cabello Announces First Headlining Tour -- Check Out the Dates!

Camila Cabello is hitting the road!

The 20-year-old singer announced on Wednesday that this April she will embark on her first solo headlining tour, Never Be the Same Tour, and perform her biggest hits including "Havana," "Crying in the Club" and "Never Be the Same."

"#1: will you be my valentine? Question #2: wanna come fly with me? 🔮🔮🔮⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ #NeverBeTheSameTour presale starts tomorrow and general on sale is Friday" Cabello wrote on Instagram alongside the official tour poster with the 20 dates.

The tour is scheduled to kickoff April 9 in Vancouver, Canada, and will wrap June 13 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Additionally, a portion of the singer's proceeds from sales of VIP packages will be donated to the Children’s Health Fund. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 16.

Cabello, who release her debut album, Camila, last month, recently opened up about leaving Fifth Harmony and the "healthy competition" that being in a girl group brought out in her.

