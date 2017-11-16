Camila Cabello Rocks Two Flirty Ensembles at Pre-Latin GRAMMY Events -- See the Looks!
Camila Cabello's fashion was on-point at the pre-Latin GRAMMY Awards celebrations.
The 20-year-old singer looked princess-like at the 2017 Person of the Year Gala honoring Alejandro Sanz at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov. 15.
For the red carpet event, Cabello donned a whimsical coral-pink Monique Lhuillier Resort 2018 gown, which featured a tulle neckline with floral embroidery.
She styled the sweet look with Spallanzani earrings, a topknot, fresh makeup and a glossy lip.
That night, Cabello took the stage with Juanes to sing "Quisiera Ser." She also hung out with Nick Jonas and Luis Fonsi, who also performed at the celebration.
For her second event, the "Havana" singer opted for a flirty look while attending the YouTube Musica sin fronteras A Celebration of Latin Music at Jewel Nightclub at the Aria Resort & Casino.
Cabello turned heads in a black velvet, spaghetti-strap gown with feather detailing and black platform heels.
This past weekend, the former Fifth Harmony member performed her latest hit, "Havana," at the MTV EMAs.
Cabello's upcoming solo debut, The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving, will be released later this year.
