Camila Cabello Says Blue Ivy Shushing Beyoncé During Her GRAMMYs Speech Gave Her 'A Moment of Insecurity'

During the 2018 GRAMMYs, Beyonce and Jay-Z's adorable daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, stole the spotlight with her precocious antics -- such as when she politely asked her famous mom to stop clapping while Camila Cabello was delivering a speech on stage.

Now, the "Havana" singer is opening up about the hilarious viral moment, which she admits still confuses her.

"I had a moment of insecurity," Cabello admitted while chatting with host Nick Grimshaw during a BBC Radio 1 interview on Monday. "I was like, 'What does that mean?!'"

While many felt that the gregarious 6-year-old was likely telling her mom to stop clapping so that she could hear Cabello's speech, the 20-year-old songstress said that she was worried it was because Beyonce's precious progeny wasn't a fan.

"Do you think that she didn't like my speech?" Cabello asked rhetorically, adding, "I literally stopped, I was, 'You know what? I'm not gonna think about that.' Because I feel like she would like me. Kids like me."

"Thank God that I didn't look down at the crowd while that was happening," she joked. "Just seeming them there -- actually, just seeing people there -- I would have just been like, 'Wow.'"

Cabello took to the stage at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards -- after her moving performance of "Praying" alongside Kesha -- to introduce U2's performance overlooking the Statue of Liberty, and to share her emotional story of emigrating from Cuba and the sacrifices her parents made to give her the American dream.

