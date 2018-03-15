Camila Cabello Strikes Model Poses While Going Through Airport Security in the Best Diva Fashion: Pics!

Camila Cabello may have left Fifth Harmony, but she’s still a “BO$$”!

The 21-year-old “Havana” singer was spotted having some fun with photographers while going through airport security at LAX on Wednesday.

Cabello, clad in a black T-shirt, denim overalls and shades, noticed that she was being photographed, and decided to strike a series of hilarious model poses before doing through the body scan. Once inside she even stuck her tongue out at the photographers.

The moves even made one LAX security guard burst out laughing.

The next morning, Cabello responded to the funny pics on Twitter, writing, “Lmao it’s kinda like when life throws u lemons, make lemonade… if they’re taking pictures, might as well do a photoshoot.”

Cabello is going on tour with Taylor Swift and Charlie XCX this year. She spoke with ET’s Keltie Knight about the tour at the iHeartRadio Music Awards last week.

"For me, it's a dream come true. When I first met her four years ago, I was like, 'I really love you,' Cabello told ET of Swift. "I was like, 'Man, I really look up to you. You really inspire me.' She was one of the people that made me wanna start songwriting, so it's really amazing."

For more from the exclusive interview, watch the clip below!

