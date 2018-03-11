Camila Cabello on Touring With Taylor Swift & Charli XCX: 'It's Gonna Be Like a Big Slumber Party' (Exclusive)

Camila Cabello is really looking forward to going on tour with Taylor Swift and Charli XCX.

The "Havana" singer walked the red carpet at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday at The Forum in Inglewood, California, and she stopped to talk with ET's Keltie Knight and iHeartRadio’s Z100 radio host Elvis Duran about hitting the road for Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour.

"For me, it's a dream come true. When I first met her four years ago, I was like, 'I really love you,' Cabello recalled meeting Swift for the first time at the MTV Video Music Awards. "I was like, 'Man, I really look up to you. You really inspire me.' She was one of the people that made me wanna start songwriting, so it's really amazing."

The 21-year-old singer said she was also excited to be opening for Swift alongside Charli XCX, explaining, "I'm, like, really looking forward to the tour hangs, you know? It's going to be like a big slumber party."

As for Cabello's go-to items that she already knows she'll need for going on a huge stadium tour, the singer's list of necessities aren’t too complicated: "Laptop, headphones and Cinnamon Toast Crunch."

Swift announced that Cabello and Charli XCX would be opening for her in an excited video posted to her Instagram story on March 1.

"I've been wanting to tell you this for a really long time," Swift shared in the video. "I'm really excited, I hope you are too. And I can't wait to see you, can't wait to see them. And I'm really just excited about the whole thing in general."

Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour kicks off in Glendale, California, on May 8.

Check out the video below for more on Swift's big announcement.

