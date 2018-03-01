Taylor Swift Reveals Opening Acts for Her 'Reputation' Tour -- Watch!

Taylor Swift just got two incredible artists to join her on the road!

The Reputation singer revealed via Instagram Story and Twitter on Thursday that Camila Cabello and Charli XCX will be the opening acts for the Reputation Stadium Tour.

"I have a very exciting update to share... @Camila_Cabello and @charli_xcx will be the opening acts on the #reputationStadiumTour!!!" the 28-year-old singer tweeted.

"I've been wanting to tell you this for a really long time," Swift shared in the video. "I'm really excited, I hope you are too. And I can't wait to see you, can't wait to see them. And I'm really just excited about the whole thing in general."

I have a very exciting update to share... @Camila_Cabello and @charli_xcx will be the opening acts on the #reputationStadiumTour!!! pic.twitter.com/LAjmecVOrJ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2018

"I AM SO EXCITED THANK U TAYLOR FOR HAVING ME," Charli tweeted in response to Swift's announcement. Cabello also retweeted the news.

I AM SO EXCITED THANK U TAYLOR FOR HAVING ME 💫💕 https://t.co/IRZHZBdVMd — CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) March 1, 2018

Of course, the news comes as no surprise to subscribers to Swift's "Songs Taylor Loves" Spotify playlist, which features both of the talented artists.

And those who caught any glimpse of Swift's last tour for 1989knew the show was already gonna be a freaking spectacle. But the knowledge that we'll be "Unlocking It" to Charli's Pop 2 bangers (not to mention "Boys") and singing "Havana-na-na-na" to kick things off takes things to another level!

Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour kicks off in Glendale, California, on May 8.

