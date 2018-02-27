Camila Cabello Stuns on the Cover of 'Vogue Mexico' -- See the Gorgeous Pics

Camila Cabello is a fashion queen!

The 20-year-old songstress beautifully covers the March issue of Vogue Mexico and Latin America. Two covers were shared by Cabello and the publication's Instagram pages on Monday. On one cover, the "Havana" singer is wearing a white Louis Vuitton jacket with floral brocade print, a bandeau and floral print scarf with white pants. Her wispy bangs and brown locks are in loose waves and her makeup consists of a natural look with mascara and eyeliner. Meanwhile, the second cover is a stunning close-up of her flawless face.

"Thank you @voguemexico 🌹 #unnuevovogue," Cabello captioned her Instagram slideshow, which features additional pics from her spread. Meanwhile, Vogue Mexico writes that the singer's cover "marks a new era for the publication."

While the accompanying article is not yet available online, the magazine tweeted that the former Fifth Harmony member opens up about the Dreamers speech that she delivered at the GRAMMYs. The cover also includes Cabello's quote, "They have an internal fire that drives them to achieve changes."

Cabello honored the Dreamers at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards last month, opening up about emigrating from Cuba and the sacrifices her parents made to give her the American dream.

"Tonight, in this room full of music's dreamers, we remember that this country was built by dreamers, for dreamers, chasing the American dream," Cabello began, as the room erupted in applause. "I'm here on this stage tonight because just like the dreamers, my parents brought me to this country with nothing in their pockets but hope. They showed me what it means to work twice as hard and never give up, and honestly, no part of my journey is any different than theirs."

"I'm a proud Cuban-Mexican immigrant, born in Eastern Havana, standing in front of you on the GRAMMY stage in New York City. All I know is, just like dreams, these kids can't be forgotten and are worth fighting for," she added.

The "Never Be the Same" singer is next scheduled to kick off her first solo headlining tour in April. For more on Cabello, watch below!

