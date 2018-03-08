Camila Cabello Wears Futuristic Fashions in Sultry 'Never Be the Same' Music Video

Camila Cabello is a couture queen!

The 20-year-old singer released the official video for her sultry single, "Never Be the Same," on Thursday -- and it is red hot!

Directed by Grant Singer, the video begins with candid shots of Cabello in a white button-up, rolling around in bed sheets, eating fries and getting dressed, as if she's being filmed by a special someone (could it be her rumored beau, Matthew Hussey?) in a hotel room.

In between documentary-style clips, the Cuban singer is seen wearing extravagant couture gowns, like an oversized red leather dress, white ball gown, geometric frock and gorgeous black leotard with a massive train, in front of avant-garde backgrounds.



Things then get steamier when she appears topless in a large body of water.



Watch the video below:

Last month, Cabello announced her first solo headlining tour, which will kick off in April. Additionally, the "Havana" singer is also scheduled to open for Taylor Swift during her Reputation stadium tour.

Watch Swift make the exciting announcement in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Camila Cabello Stuns on the Cover of 'Vogue Mexico' -- See the Gorgeous Pics

Camila Cabello Says Blue Ivy Shushing Beyoncé During Her GRAMMYs Speech Gave Her 'A Moment of Insecurity'

Camila Cabello Announces First Headlining Tour -- Check Out the Dates!

Related Gallery