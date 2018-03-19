Camila Cabello's Fifth Harmony Exit 'Had Nothing to Do' With Band's Hiatus, Source Says (Exclusive)

Fifth Harmony announced on Monday that the group is going on an indefinite hiatus to pursue solo endeavors, and a source tells ET that Camila Cabello's early exit in December 2016 wasn't a factor in the decision.

Rather, according to the source, the ladies of the group -- 21-year-old Lauren Jauregui, 21-year-old Normani Kordei, 20-year-old Dinah Jane and 24-year-old Ally Brooke -- need time to "explore themselves as individuals."

“These girls have been working virtually every day, non-stop for six years," the source says. "They needed time on their own. They spent their entire teen lives together, touring, recording and promoting their projects. So, they wanted to explore themselves as individuals, as humans.”

The source says there's absolutely no bad feelings between Jauregui, Kordei, Jane and Brooke.

“They all decided together that the end of this tour was a natural break and they could use the time to do some solo projects, whether that be albums or something else," the source says. "They’re happy and supportive of each other. There is no drama about this hiatus.”

“Since The X Factor began, they have not had the chance to do anything else but be Fifth Harmony," the source adds. "Camila Cabello leaving the group had nothing to do with this break. They have had a No. 1 album since she left and this is entirely about them taking time to be individuals.”

Fifth Harmony originally formed on the U.S. version of The X Factor season two, and have had multiple hit singles, including "Work From Home" and "Worth It."

In January, 21-year-old Cabello talked about going solo and acknowledged the enormous effect being in the hit group had on her.

"Man, it shaped me entirely," she told Net-a-Porter's The EDIT. "I would not be the person that I am right now; I would not have been ready for this. I feel like being part of a group teaches you so many things about yourself, ironically."

"It also brings out this healthy competition, you know what I mean?" she continued. "You never want to be the one that sucks."

Meanwhile, Fifth Harmony appeared to be stronger than ever last July, when ET spoke to the girl group at the Igo.live social media launch party in Los Angeles.

"We’re so close and we love each other so much," Brooke shared. "We have ups and downs, but we get through it together and right now, like I said, we’re experiencing this [new moment]. We’re at such a high right now. It’s such a momentous time for us."

"It’s been the biggest from the top of the year up until now," Kordei added. "We’ve done so much. We started out doing People’s Choice [Awards] and we won awards. And just from then, it’s just been blessing after blessing."

