Camille Grammer Calls Dorit Kemsley a ‘Tattletale’ on ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ -- Watch (Exclusive)

Dorit Kemsley just can’t seem to stay out of trouble on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In ET’s exclusive first look at Tuesday’s all-new episode, the ladies are still at Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s Orange County beach house for a girls’ getaway. It’s the morning after their first night there, and we quickly learn that Erika Jayne did not actually spend the night at the house. Instead, she checked herself into a hotel, seemingly without telling anyone. When Erika returns to the house, Dorit let’s her know that some of the ladies were discussing Erika’s absence. Never one to let things slide, Erika immediately calls the women into the kitchen to discuss what went down.

“Hey, Kyle [Richards],” Erika calls out. “Were you mad I didn’t spend the night here last night? … But she said to me that you were a little… you had a discussion about it.”

“I’m not mad, I don’t care where you sleep,” Kyle says. “I wish you would’ve stayed and had fun with us … [it] would’ve been fun if we were all together.”

“Dorit, what have you been up to in here while we’re all outside working out?” Kyle asks in a confessional. “What kinda s**t have you been stirring up?”

Erika then turns to Teddi and asks if she was mad that Erika left in the night. Teddi says she wasn’t mad, but did find the whole thing weird. Erika tells her she thinks it’s weird that anyone would find what Erika did weird. Watch:

“I’m not angry, I’m not mad, my feelings aren’t hurt,” Teddi reiterates. “None of those things. Just in my mind, I was like, ‘That’s weird.’”

That’s when Dorit tries to explain why she told Erika, admitting she felt “uncomfortable” not letting the singer know that the ladies were talking about her.

“Well, Dorit, why did you tell her?” Camille Grammer interjects.

“Because she wanted to,” Erika says, in Dorit’s defense. “Doesn’t matter why she told me. Because she felt she needed to.”

“Why?” Camille fires back. “Do you want to be a tattletale? That’s not cool … Everybody should’ve been involved. I feel like you’re a tattletale.”

“Dorit went behind our backs and she tried to latch onto Erika as a friend,” she adds in a confessional. “What is she really trying to do here?”

“Here’s the thing…” Teddi starts, seemingly hoping to diffuse the situation. But, before she can get more than those three words out, Erika cuts her off to announce, “I didn’t want to bleed all over your sheets.” Fans will remember Erika alluded to having major “lady troubles” when the group first arrived at Teddi’s beach house.

“It’s hard to hear that they feel like I’ve run off somewhere,” Erika shares in an interview. “But I actually checked into the [a hotel], took a shower and went to sleep.”

“Erika, here’s the thing. It’s not…” Teddi begins again, but Erika rolls her eyes and walks away from her before she finishes her thought.

“This is becoming a bigger deal than it should be,” she laments.

“Well, because somebody went and tattletaled,” Camille says, doubling down.

“Whatever, Camille,” Dorit scoffs as she storms off. “What are we, like, 12?”

