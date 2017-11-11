Carlos and Alexa PenaVega on Finding a 'Deeper Connection' Through Parenthood (Exclusive)

Carlos and Alexa PenaVega's relationship has definitely changed since welcoming their son, Ocean, last December.

Nearly one year later, Carlos and Alexa sat down with ET's Hallie Stephens for a Facebook Live interview dishing all about how parenthood has impacted their marriage for the better.

"He’s really just become a part of what we’ve always done and not much has changed there," Alexa revealed of Ocean on Friday. "You just get a lot less sleep. But I just feel so much more love now. I’ve become so much more emotional about things. I have a deeper connection with Carlos just because of Ocean."

"I appreciate my parents a lot more too," Carlos revealed, "Because you see how much time and effort you have to put into this new human, and then they're off at 20, doing their own things, and you're like, 'Make good decisions!'"