Carmelo Anthony Wishes Estranged Wife La La Anthony a Very Public Happy Valentine's Day

Carmelo Anthony still has plenty of love for La La Anthony.

The Oklahoma City Thunder basketball player took to Twitter to share a picture of him and his estranged wife on Valentine's Day.

"***❤️ MINE FOREVER!!! HAPPY VALENTINES DAY to MY WIFE @lala #STAYMe7O," he captioned the shot.



The NBA star and the former MTV VJ separated in April of 2017. A source told ET at the time that the split "was a long time coming."

"They have had issues for a couple years, but always worked through them for [10-year-old son] Kiyan," the source shared, adding that the breakup was "amicable and they have much respect for one another."

La La did not reply to the comment, nor did she show any Valentine's Day love to her former beau. She did, however, share a pic with her "love" Zendaya at the Michael Kors New York Fashion Week.

"With my love @zendaya at our friend @michaelkors fashion show. SO BEAUTIFUL😍perfect way to start Valentine's Day❤️ #nyfw," La La tweeted.

With my love @zendaya at our friend @michaelkors fashion show. SO BEAUTIFUL😍perfect way to start Valentines Day❤️ #nyfwpic.twitter.com/4Woxn5PAcy — LA LA (@lala) February 14, 2018

And she also showed off the sweet treats she left for Kiyan via her Instagram Story.

La La Anthony/Instagram

This isn't the first time that the athlete has shared a picture of La La. Back in July, he posted a sexy pic of the actress in a sparkly mini dress a couple weeks after she admitted that they weren’t divorcing "right now."

Regardless of their marital status, the two remain focused on Kiyan. On the BET Awards red carpet last June, La La told ET, "We're always a family, no matter what."

Then in September, she also spoke to ET about the rumors circulating that Carmelo was trying to win her back. Hear what she had to say in the video below.

