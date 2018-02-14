Celebrity Couples Are Feeling the Love This Valentine's Day -- See Their Sweet Posts!

Love is in the air!

Valentine's Day is here, and our favorite celebrity couples can't seem to stop gushing over each other. In honor of the romantic holiday, ET's rounded up all the sweet social media posts Hollywood stars have dedicated to their significant others on this special day.

Will Smith shared a stunning black-and-white shot of he and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, captioning it, "Shoutout to all the Joyful Lovers Around the World!"

Kim Kardashian West followed suit, posting a paparazzi shot of her husband, Kanye West, hugging her from behind. "I love you to infinity!" she exclaimed. "Happy Valentine’s Day!!!"

A few hours later, Kanye reactivated his Instagram, resurfacing on the social media platform for the first time in nearly a year to wish his leading lady a happy Valentine's Day.

Victoria Beckham not only wished her husband, David Beckham, a Happy Valentine's Day, but their four kids -- Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 6 -- too!

David also dedicated a post to his family, writing, "Happy Valentine's Day. May today be filled with love and happiness around the world."

Jenny McCarthy took a sillier approach, drawing over a picture of her and her husband, Donnie Wahlberg. "You inspire me. You make me want to be a better me. You take care of our family with love, hard work, and never a complaint of having to do so," she gushed. "You are kind. You make me feel like your queen. You are my king, my happily ever after and my one and only."

Sarah Hyland used her Valentine's Day post to give some advice to fans. "Find someone who makes you laugh, who gives you butterflies every time they walk in a room, who supports you and recognizes your worth," she captioned a dreamy pic of her posing next to her boyfriend, Wells Adams. "Someone that sees you at your best when you think you're at your worst. A partner and a best friend that encourages you to take those risks and pursue your dreams. Happy Valentine's Day."

See more lovey-dovey posts below!

💕 @thelovemagazine A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Feb 14, 2018 at 8:11am PST

My 4 Valentines ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #happyvalentinesday A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Feb 14, 2018 at 8:20am PST

my valentine 💘 i love you xx A post shared by maddie (@maddieziegler) on Feb 14, 2018 at 8:38am PST

vday 🖤♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 14, 2018 at 10:52am PST

Happy Valentine’s Day my queens ❤️🍰🍒 A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Feb 14, 2018 at 12:18pm PST

Happy Valentine's day J ❤️ A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Feb 14, 2018 at 11:00am PST

Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama. You make every day and every place better. pic.twitter.com/aWvyytR7Mm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2018

Happy Vday to my Val @LiamHemsworthpic.twitter.com/KYjCuJld1z — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 14, 2018

