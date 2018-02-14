News

Celebrity Couples Are Feeling the Love This Valentine's Day -- See Their Sweet Posts!

By Desiree Murphy‍
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen
Getty Images

Love is in the air!

Valentine's Day is here, and our favorite celebrity couples can't seem to stop gushing over each other. In honor of the romantic holiday, ET's rounded up all the sweet social media posts Hollywood stars have dedicated to their significant others on this special day.

Will Smith shared a stunning black-and-white shot of he and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, captioning it, "Shoutout to all the Joyful Lovers Around the World!"

Shoutout to all the Joyful Lovers Around the World! Photo: @alansilfen

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

Kim Kardashian West followed suit, posting a paparazzi shot of her husband, Kanye West, hugging her from behind. "I love you to infinity!" she exclaimed. "Happy Valentine’s Day!!!"

I love you to infinity! Happy Valentine’s Day!!!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

A few hours later, Kanye reactivated his Instagram, resurfacing on the social media platform for the first time in nearly a year to wish his leading lady a happy Valentine's Day.

Victoria Beckham not only wished her husband, David Beckham, a Happy Valentine's Day, but their four kids -- Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 6 -- too! 

David also dedicated a post to his family, writing, "Happy Valentine's Day. May today be filled with love and happiness around the world."

Jenny McCarthy took a sillier approach, drawing over a picture of her and her husband, Donnie Wahlberg. "You inspire me. You make me want to be a better me. You take care of our family with love, hard work, and never a complaint of having to do so," she gushed. "You are kind. You make me feel like your queen. You are my king, my happily ever after and my one and only."

Sarah Hyland used her Valentine's Day post to give some advice to fans. "Find someone who makes you laugh, who gives you butterflies every time they walk in a room, who supports you and recognizes your worth," she captioned a dreamy pic of her posing next to her boyfriend, Wells Adams. "Someone that sees you at your best when you think you're at your worst. A partner and a best friend that encourages you to take those risks and pursue your dreams. Happy Valentine's Day."

See more lovey-dovey posts below!

Happy Valentine’s Day to my darling and to you and yours❤️#loveday

A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on

💕 @thelovemagazine

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

My 4 Valentines ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #happyvalentinesday

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

My dear Valentine, what would I do without you.

A post shared by Becky G (@iambeckyg) on

my valentine 💘 i love you xx

A post shared by maddie (@maddieziegler) on

vday 🖤♥️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Always be my baby. ❤️ #mariahgetsit

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

B E A U T I F U L🌹

A post shared by eníĸo нarт 💋 (@enikohart) on

Happy Valentine’s Day my queens ❤️🍰🍒

A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

Happy Valentine's day J ❤️

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on

I baked this cake for my wife. The icing is glue, ‘cause I’m not a scientist.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

My Valentine! So glad I found you when I did 😍

A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on

“From now on, the best part of me will always be you.” #HappyValentinesDay

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on

To my hunny. There are so many reasons why my heart could explode with love for you right now.. here are just of few of the things I love about getting to call you mine. ♥️ You are my best friend. You have a tender heart full of giving and sharing. You make me Chicken Caesar salad because I’m terrible at cooking. You are a perfectionist and never settle for less. I could stare at you for hours on end. You have a way with kids that makes my heart melt. You’re my absolute favorite travel/adventure buddy. You’ve turned my life into a real life fairytale. You put up with my Aries emotional CRAZY. With you by my side, my heart feels calm, safe, and loved endlessly. You’re a loyal brother, proud son, and loving grandson. The best thing I get to do everyday is love you. Happy Valentines Day 💝

A post shared by Jenna Johnson (@dance10jenna) on

To the best Valentine any man can ask for I love you @daniellejonas

A post shared by Kevin Jonas (@kevinjonas) on

RELATED CONTENT:

Valentine's Day Sweethearts: The Cutest Celeb Couples Who Can't Get Enough of Each Other

Gal Gadot's Pink Suit, Margot Robbie's Floral Dress & More Celebrity-Inspired Valentine Day's Outfits

Taye Diggs Reveals the Best Way to Show Your Partner Love on Valentine’s Day

Related Gallery