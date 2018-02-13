Valentine's Day Sweethearts: The Cutest Celeb Couples Who Can't Get Enough of Each Other

Valentine's Day is officially here and we can't help ourselves from obsessing over all the love in Hollywood!

Whether you're single and spending the day with your gal-pals, or looking forward to a romantic date night with your significant other once the workday is done, we think it's safe to say we all have one thing in common -- we can't get enough of cute, celebrity couples.

In honor of the holiday, ET's rounded up the famous pairs who haven't been able to stop gushing over each other this year.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

Alexi Lubomirski

This is an extra special holiday for the royal and his fiancée, as it marks their first Valentine's Day as an engaged couple. During an interview with BBC News last November, the two were all smiles while recalling how they first met, and how Prince Harry ultimately popped the question.

"I'd never watched Suits, I'd never heard of Meghan before, and I was beautifully surprised when I walked into that room and saw her [for the first time]," he said of their first meeting, which was a blind date set up by one of their mutual friends. "I was like, 'Wow, OK. I'm going to have to up my game here. I'm going to sit down and make sure I got a good chat.'"

"The fact that I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly was a confirmation to me that all the stars were aligned and everything was just perfect," he continued. "We are a fantastic team, we know that we are, and we want to, over time, have as much impact for all of the things that we care about as much as possible."

As for how Harry proposed, Meghan described the moment as "so sweet, natural and very romantic."

"[It was] just a cozy night," she said, adding that they were "trying" to roast a chicken. "It was just an amazing surprise. He got on one knee."

George & Amal Clooney

Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage

For George, life changed for the better the moment he met Amal, whom he married in 2014. In a sweet clip from his revealing interview on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, streaming now on Netflix, the 56-year-old actor opened up about finding the new, "very odd" purpose to his life.



"I have to say, before I had the twins, I felt that about her," George says of his wife, who gave birth to their twins, Alexander and Ella, last June. "I felt that I met someone who, you know, I would absolutely trade my life for. I'd met someone that, her life meant more to me than my life, and I had never had that experience before."

David & Victoria Beckham

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Ken Paves Salon

Proving they're still going strong as one of Hollywood's hottest power couples, the lovebirds, who tied the knot in 1999, weren't shy about packing on the PDA earlier this month during New York Fashion Week. The former Spice Girl planted a giant smooch on her husband, who sat front row at her fashion show with three of their four kids. "Show day... proud of mummy," David later wrote on Instagram.

In an interview with Today last March, Victoria couldn't help herself from marveling over her "great" partner in crime. "I'm lucky that David is the most fantastic father and husband," she shared. "We're very equal at home, and we're a really, really good team."

"I think he's my soulmate," she added. "We complement each other. He's the most incredible husband, fantastic father. He inspires me every day. Not just seeing him with the children and how he treats me. It just works. We're lucky to have each other."

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen

James Devaney/GC Images

Through good times and bad.

After a devastating Super Bowl LII loss earlier this month, we have a feeling the New England Patriots quarterback may be the one receiving the chocolates this Valentine's Day! But all jokes aside, the athlete couldn't be happier about having the greatest support system by his side, 24/7.

"My love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see every day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do," Gisele shared on behalf of her and their children following the NFL championship game. "We love you!"

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

Kevin Mazur/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images

Speaking of the Super Bowl, the game was a much happier one for these two lovebirds, who celebrated their one-year anniversary together at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. When ET caught up with J.Lo the night before the game, she had nothing but amazing things to say about the former MLB star.

"What was I doing one year ago today? I was with Alex," she exclaimed. "We had just met and, you know, it was good. It was a good night."

"It's crazy. We both are so happy about our lives right now and where we're at professionally, as well as personally," she continued. "Things seem to be flowing in a really beautiful way. We both have a lot of support for each other and a lot of love for each other. ... We're just really happy. It's a good time."

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel

Getty Images

What better way to show your love for your significant other than by dedicating an entire album to them? That's exactly what Justin did for Jessica and their 2-year-old son, Silas, on Man of the Woods. He also included his wife in the music video for the title track, in which he croons, "I brag about you to anyone outside. I'm a man of the woods, it's my pride."

Last month, the lovebirds made the Golden Globes their date night, adorably gushing over each other ahead of the awards show. "DAMN, my wife is hot!" Justin marveled in a sweet Instagram post.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Always keeping us entertained, this happy pair was a definite on our list! Chrissy, who is currently pregnant with their second child, a baby boy, has been together with John since 2007 (they tied the knot in September 2013), but they seem to have no problem keeping the romance alive.

ET caught up with the "All of Me" singer late last month, where he opened up about expanding their little family. The two are already parents to a 1-year-old daughter, Luna. "I'm very much in love with my wife and my daughter," he shared. "So, if the next baby has any of their characteristics, I'll be very happy."

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Last but definitely not least, a couple that's kept their love alive for over a decade! Nicole and Keith are never shy about packing on the PDA, always looking head-over-heels in love whether they're just casually out in public or all dressed up and posing for pictures on the red carpet.

But behind the scenes, their bond is even stronger. "Keith always says to me, 'You stay raw and sensitive, and I'll buffer things for you,' which is a beautiful offering," the Oscar winner recently explained in her Glamour magazine interview. "He is always told, 'You're so tough,' and he says, 'That’s not what I want for you, Nicole. You don't need to get a thick skin.'"

"I think for me, it's about having a place that's safe to nurture you, where the tears can be shed," she added. "That way I can actually go back open and curious and willing. And at times scarred and a little damaged."

