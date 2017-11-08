Carnie Wilson Says She Was Fat-Shamed by Howard Stern: 'I Was Devastated and Embarrassed'
Carnie Wilson is speaking out about Howard Stern.
During her appearance on The Talk on Tuesday, the Wilson Phillips singer opened up about being fat shamed during a 1999 interview on Stern's show, just 9 weeks after she underwent gastric bypass surgery.
"I went to do The Howard Stern Show and when he was on E!, it was on camera,” Wilson shared. “So when I walked in, the producer Gary said, ‘Step over here and wait for Howard.’ Well I didn’t know this, but I was stepping on a scale. And I looked up and in red, big numbers, 233 lbs. showed up on this thing."
"I said, ‘Wait a minute?’ and I looked down and all I could think was ‘Howard, ready to shame me?’" she said. "They purposely did it.”
Wilson recalled Stern making offensive comments about her weight, and even questioning her then-fiance (now husband) Rob Bonfiglio about why he would want to be with a woman her size. In audio from the interview, Stern can be heard saying, "There's something wrong here... No guy's going to go out with a broad who looks like this."
"That is so rude!" Wilson replied. "That's so mean to say."
"No it is not! You were in terrible shape. No man is going to be attracted [to you]," Stern continued, before interrogating Bonfiglio -- and predicting that their relationship would not last.
“I mean, he went nuts, just because he loves to fat-shame, he does,” Wilson, who is still married to Bonfiglio, said on The Talk. “You know the way Howard is, always glamouring up all these thin women. But this is what happened, I always get Howard by the cajones. I said, ‘You know what, you’re really a piece …’ I gave it back to him. I said, ‘This man really loves me, and that scale can just [go screw].’ And he said, ‘You know what, I adore you.'"
“It’s like a joke to him, but it wasn’t to me,” she revealed. “It was one of the worst experiences I ever had. I was so devastated and so embarrassed. Humiliated really. And Rob went down, bought me some yellow roses inside the hotel. But I literally crawled in bed.”
