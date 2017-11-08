Carnie Wilson Says She Was Fat-Shamed by Howard Stern: 'I Was Devastated and Embarrassed'

Carnie Wilson is speaking out about Howard Stern.

During her appearance on The Talk on Tuesday, the Wilson Phillips singer opened up about being fat shamed during a 1999 interview on Stern's show, just 9 weeks after she underwent gastric bypass surgery.

"I went to do The Howard Stern Show and when he was on E!, it was on camera,” Wilson shared. “So when I walked in, the producer Gary said, ‘Step over here and wait for Howard.’ Well I didn’t know this, but I was stepping on a scale. And I looked up and in red, big numbers, 233 lbs. showed up on this thing."

"I said, ‘Wait a minute?’ and I looked down and all I could think was ‘Howard, ready to shame me?’" she said. "They purposely did it.”