Celine Dion Slays as Maleficent, Shares Spooky Halloween Pic With Her Twins

How quaint. Celine Dion slayed this Halloween in the fiercest Maleficent costume.

The 49-year-old singer, along with her 7-year-old twins, Nelson and Eddy, wished fans a Happy Hallows' Eve on Instagram on Tuesday with a spooky pic!

"Happy Halloween! / Joyeuse Halloween! - Team Céline 😱🎃," Dion wrote alongside a pic of her sons dressed up in their costumes and her as the Sleeping Beauty villain.