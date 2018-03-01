Chadwick Boseman Surprising Emotional 'Black Panther' Fans Will Give You All the Feels

Chadwick Boseman got to see firsthand what Black Panther means to moviegoers.

The 40-year-old actor portrays King T'Challa, aka Black Panther, in the wildly popular Marvel movie and on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he surprised some fans of the film.

People were told that they were recording messages for Boseman about what he and the movie meant to them, but what they didn't know was that the Black Panther himself was behind a curtain listening their heartfelt, extremely emotional comments. One fan hailed Boseman's character as "being the hero we really need in a time like this."

Needless to say, there were lots of tears, hugs and jaws dropping when Boseman revealed himself to the Black Panther enthusiasts.

One mother praised the actor and the movie, touting, "My son’s life has been defined by Barack Obama and now by Black Panther."

Upon seeing Boseman come out from behind the curtain, the two were left speechless. “You are way too kind," Boseman exclaimed. "Barack Obama? Come on.”

Another man, whose father was from Ghana, said he’s seen the film twice and admitted that one of the times it was on bootleg. When Boseman emerged to surprise him, he quipped, “You’re going to bootleg my movie?”

Black Panther is currently in theaters and has already earned nearly $750 million worldwide at the box office in less than two weeks.

While it's clear that the movie is beloved, Boseman shared with ET's Nischelle Turner that he refuses to read the reviews. "I haven't seen them," he said. "I don't ever look at them! No reviews ever."

He is, however, aware of the fanfare. "People are talking about dressing up in African garb to go to the theater," he mused. "I've seen people dress up as Spider-Man, I've seen them dress up as Iron Man... It was a celebrity -- I'm not going to name his name – that sent a message to me and said, 'Hey, is it OK if I come [to the premiere] in a Black Panther outfit?'"

Check out more of ET's exclusive interview with Black Panther's leading man:

