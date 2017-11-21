Channing Tatum and Pink Dance, Don Drag and Dabble in Bondage in 'Beautiful Trauma' Video

Pink's new "Beautiful Trauma" music video starring Channing Tatum definitely has a lot going on.

The 38-year-old singer debuted the highly anticipated video for her latest single on Tuesday, after teasing it during the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday night. The elaborate five-minute video features Pink and Tatum playing a married couple in the '50s, who aren't as straight-laced as they at first seem.

The first clues the two don't fit into the Pleasantville-style cliche is that Tatum's character is actually looking at photos of' '50s pinup model Bettie Page instead of reading the newspaper, and dumps alcohol into his morning coffee. Meanwhile, Pink pops pills and charmingly reveals herself to be terrible at common household chores.

The video then takes increasingly bolder turns, as Tatum's character reveals his penchant for cross-dressing -- which turns out Pink's character is totally into -- and later, bondage with another pleather-clad woman. Throughout the video, Pink and Tatum show off their stellar dancing skills, perfectly executing choreography by DJ Durrell and Nick Florez.

Later, Pink pays homage to both dancing duo Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers and her real-life husband, Carey Hart, during the credits of the video, naming the characters she and Tatum play as "Ginger and Fred Hart."