Pink Teases New 'Beautiful Trauma' Music Video Co-Starring Channing Tatum

Pink has an A-list love interest in her new music video for "Beautiful Trauma."

The 38-year-old singer teased the music video -- which debuts on Tuesday -- during the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday night, and later Instagrammed it. In the short clip, Pink is decked out as a '50s housewife and does chores around the house as she sings, then opens up a cabinet full of green bottles of pills.

"My love, my love, my drug, oh," Pink sings in the chorus.

Later in the teaser, Channing Tatum's surprise appearance is revealed as he pops up from behind the newspaper he's reading.